Police presence near religious institutions in Côte St. Luc related to COVID enforcement are not linked to CSL Public Security patrols of those same institutions, the city wrote on its CSL Ideas Facebook page.
The city was reacting to a question from resident Ingrid Azeroual, who posted a previous CSL response to a resident's complaint that 911 has to be called if COVID violations are seen. The city's response was that while Public Security cannot enforce the COVID rules, officers can call the SPVM's Station 9 to do so.
Azeroual, on CSL Ideas, asked the city if Public Security "ever received orders/recommendations to report on synagogues.
"Because saying they can report to Station 9 is vague and can be misinterpreted," the resident added. "The perception by many is that they are [reporting] and reports over the last year is that when [Public Security patrols] are seen, shortly after [that] the SPVM swings by...due to a mysterious call they received.
"We truly believe this is not fact— however, not addressing perceptions or simply dismissing them does come off as suspect. We are all in a unique time of insecurity, where your own neighbour who can easily be losing his/her mind, can baselessly report on you for the sake of keeping you in check — it’s happened. Now with events that happened in [an] Outremont [synagogue] (police enforcing COVID occupancy rules that changed several times), the community is shook and feels targeted."
Azeroual added that "as Shul (synagogue) is an essential part of Judaism, and how Quebec has expressed that religious gatherings of 25 are more dangerous than a gathering of 200 at Costco, it’s difficult for certain members of the community to accept this rhetoric and in conjunction with the Public Security's sudden overwhelming presence... the whole thing can come off as suspect."
The city responded that CSL Public Security agents "are responsible for enforcing city by-laws, such as parking restrictions, nuisance rules, park rules, and rules at our municipal buildings.
"Apart from enforcement of by-laws, our Public Security agents are tasked with detecting suspicious activity. Municipal public security agents do not the authority to issue fines on Quebec laws related to COVID."
The city response added that there are increased patrols around local synagogues because of past local and global attacks, such as the recent vandalism and attempted attack on Westmount's Shaar Hashomayim, the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 and past Mideast wars.
"We also step up patrols during the Jewish High Holidays. None of this is new and the city has issued many statements explaining this over the years. Even without specific incidents in the news, our Public Security team is well aware of the unique risks faced by the community from those wishing to cause physical harm.
To protect the "well-being of people using religious institutions, we need to be present and visible.
"We have come to understand from your post and others that some are suspicious of this and see it as a way to report violations of Quebec COVID laws. It is not. We won’t allow any misconceptions to change the way we operate, which is designed to help keep safe those who use religious institutions."
