The Quebec public safety ministry has admitted that 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in Bordeaux jail when he was supposed to be released a day before the altercation that killed him. Spring was to be released on December 23rd after a bail hearing that he attended via video link from the jail. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Safety Marie- Josée Montminy stated that Spring was not the only inmate who should have been released a day earlier, stating “It should be noted that two other incarcerated persons who appeared on December 23, 2022 were in illegal detention since they should have been released the same day. They were released the next day, December 24, 2022.” It is currently unknown why Spring was held past his scheduled release date.
The altercation that led to Spring’s death occurred on December 24th when Spring allegedly attempted to spit on guards and bite them while correctional officers were moving him to a different location. Mathieu Lavoie, head of the union representing Quebec corrections officers revealed that jail workers placed a spit guard on Spring. A supervisor ordered correctional officers to pepper spray Spring while he still wore the mask. Spring fell unconscious during the incident and was transported to the hospital via ambulance where he died the following day from his injuries. The correctional officer involved in the altercation has since been suspended from duty.
The Direction de l’audit interne, des enquêtes et de l’inspection (DAIEI) has been ordered by The Ministry of Public Safety to perform an internal audit of the incident that lead to Spring’s death on December 24th. Quebec public safety minister François Bonnardel stated "The mistakes that were made will have to be acknowledged and answered. My department will follow up on any recommendations that may be made as a result of the investigations,"
The Sûreté du Québec's Crimes Against the Person unit will determine if criminal charges will be laid. A vigil for Spring will be held on tonight in a park located in NDG. An online fundraiser has been created to help support Spring’s family, the description reading "Nicous leaves behind his mother, aunt, sisters, niece, nephews, and many beloved extended family and friends. All donations will be used to support our family, prepare for his send away and alleviate financial stress that we are currently facing.” Multiple Facebook posts have been written showing support for Spring, with Westhaven-Elmhurst Community Association coordinator Stephen Hennessy writing that Spring was "helpful to lend a hand around the centre."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.