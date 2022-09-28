A public inquiry has been ordered by Quebec’s chief coroner after 22-year-old Amélie Champagne took her own life after a struggle to find treatment to combat a long battle with Lyme disease. Her death gained attention across Quebec when her father, CEO and president of the Jean Coutu Group Alain Champagne posted about his daughter’s death on LinkedIn last week. Amélie Champagne was diagnosed with Lyme disease in June after "years of medical wandering in Quebec" according to Alain Champagne. Amélie began experiencing symptoms at the age of 15, consulting multiple specialists in Quebec with no proper diagnosis given.
Champagne wrote that Lyme disease “essentially hijacked her” as she began developing anxiety disorders and had difficulty sleeping. Amélie was admitted to Sherbrooke's Hôtel-Dieu hospital following a suicide attempt at the family’s cottage in the Eastern Townships. She was observed for a three-day period while placed on a stretcher in a hallway. Staff told the family that Amélie had to be moved to Notre-Dame Hospital due to the Champagne family not living in the region. Champagne says staff told him that his daughter had been stabilized and no longer posed a danger to herself. The family was able to take her home. Amélie took her life shortly thereafter.
Champagne has publicly criticized the Quebec healthcare system for its mistreatment of his daughter's medical needs both physically and mentally. On Tuesday, Chief Coroner Pascale Descary announced that an official inquest will be launched into the circumstances that lead to Amélie Champagne’s death. Quebec junior health and social services minister Lionel Carmant called the situation unacceptable. “That's why we've called for a coroner's inquiry, to see what practices caused this, where the system failed, and what needs changing. And we will change it,” said Carmant. He acknowledged that the length to await psychiatric evaluation are overly long depending on how patients are prioritized.
