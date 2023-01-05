Calls for a public inquiry have arisen following the death of 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring at Bordeaux jail after a spit hood was put on him and he was pepper sprayed. Following admissions by the Public Security Ministry that Spring was also being held illegally, a guard has been suspended and the director of the jail has been fired. The Syndicat des agents de la paix en services correctionnels du Québec (SAPSCQ) and an organization advocating for prisoner rights have stated that the switch to virtual court appearances due to the pandemic has caused people to be detained after a judge orders their release. President of the SAPSCQ Mathieu Lavoie said, “There are certain problems that we have observed in the last two years, with the advent of video appearances.” Lavoie explained that release orders are sent via email or fax and that there are communication issues occurring with the courts, the Justice Department, and the Public Security Department which runs provincial jails. “Our computer systems don’t talk to each other,” he added.
The provincial Public Security Department stated that Springs's detainment was illegal as he remained incarcerated after his scheduled release on December 23rd. The incident that killed Spring took place the day after he was originally scheduled to be released.
Chairman of the board of directors of the John Howard Society of Quebec Jean-Claude Bernheim has also highlighted virtual court appearances as a primary reason for the growing rate of illegal detentions. Bernheim explained that even with resources for detainees being available, the process of contacting a lawyer is complicated. Lavoie explained that Spring faced conflicts with people in his unit, he was being transferred to a different location within the jail when the altercation began. Lavoie says that jail workers placed a spit guard on Spring due to the way he spoke, Lavoie said “There was a lot of saliva that was sent towards the officers.” Spring was then taken to a decontamination shower where the prison manager ordered guards to pepper spray Spring once more. Spring was then transferred to an isolation cell where sometime after medical services were called to help resuscitate Spring. He was transferred to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Montreal Lawyer Eric Sutton said “It's common sense that you shouldn't do that. So that alone, whether he was supposed to be released or not, merits an inquiry, and this just adds a layer, it turns it from a tragedy to a multi-faceted tragedy.” The case is being investigated by provincial police, the coroner’s office, and the Public Security Ministry. Montreal lawyer Charles B. Côté has called for a public inquiry, saying “we need to understand where the system failed to have these three inmates released on (Dec. 23)”.
