Public info meet held on revamped Royalmount project
Joel Goldenberg Photo

An outdoor public information meeting was held Tuesday and Wednesday last week by the company Carbonleo to explain the revamped Royalmount megacentre project in Town of Mount Royal, comprising “a 100 percent pedestrian eco-innovative neighbourhood with a large residential component, green spaces, local services and a commercial component, as well as cultural offerings.” On hand at the Royalmount site, currently a drive-in theatre and entertainment venue, were company executive vice-president and partner Claude Marcotte, pictured above with an artist’s rendition of the completed project, and Andrew Lutfy, President and CEO of Carbonleo. “We’re taking a parking lot and turning this into an oasis that is carbon-neutral and pedestrian-only,” Lutfy said.

joel@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.