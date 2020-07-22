An outdoor public information meeting was held Tuesday and Wednesday last week by the company Carbonleo to explain the revamped Royalmount megacentre project in Town of Mount Royal, comprising “a 100 percent pedestrian eco-innovative neighbourhood with a large residential component, green spaces, local services and a commercial component, as well as cultural offerings.” On hand at the Royalmount site, currently a drive-in theatre and entertainment venue, were company executive vice-president and partner Claude Marcotte, pictured above with an artist’s rendition of the completed project, and Andrew Lutfy, President and CEO of Carbonleo. “We’re taking a parking lot and turning this into an oasis that is carbon-neutral and pedestrian-only,” Lutfy said.
Public info meet held on revamped Royalmount project
Joel Goldenberg
