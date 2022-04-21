Quebec interim Public Health director Dr. Luc Boileau told a press conference Thursday his agency has recommended to the provincial government that the wearing of masks remain mandatory in indoor public spaces and on public transit until mid-May at least.But he left the door open to a revision of that recommendation.
Boileau also said that Quebec may have reached a peak regarding COVID infections. The mask requirement had been set to end at the end of April.Asked why the mask requirement was continuing even as numbers are expected to improve, Boileau said, "there are signs we are moving down in terms of transmission, but not necessarily with the hospital situation.
'We have to be careful with the numbers. We're just coming out of Easter weekend, and the data we're using may be uncertain. We would prefer to keep carefully looking at the numbers for a few days." He added that the mask requirement recommendation was also made because Quebec is still in a pandemic situation.
"It seems to be not as bad as a week ago, but it's still very heavy. The data is still showing [estimated] numbers of over 30,000 to 50,000 persons [infected] per day, so it's still very active. We have to be careful with that. If the numbers are really showing a drop, then we can revise our recommendation to the government concerning the obligation to wear masks."
Boileau spoke on a day when, officially, 2,909 new COVID cases were reported, as well as 24 new net hospitalizations (243 admissions not counting discharges) and 38 new deaths. There are also 1,098 active outbreaks. Of the 2,909 new cases, 2,569 have received two or three vaccine doses, and 134 people are unvaccinated or received a first dose less than 14 days before. Of the 243 hospital admissions, 185 received two or three vaccine doses, and 34 are unvaccinated or received one dose less than 14 days before.
