Reports Thursday afternoon are indicating that workers in Quebec who have "prolonged" contact with the public, beyond just workers in the health care field, may have to be vaccinated against COVID.
The Aug. 26-27 parliamentary commission looking at how to apply mandatory vaccinations will be looking to what extent such a requirement would be applied.
According to reports, "prolonged" means more than 15 minutes with a member of the public, and Opposition politicians are thinking the order could apply to teachers, day care workers and public servants.
The federal government is requiring its own public servants to be vaccinated.
