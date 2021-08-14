The federal government's announcement that it will require COVID vaccinations for all federal public service workers was met with cautious approval by union leaders.
“As Canada enters a fourth wave of the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for Canadians to do everything they can to protect each other and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities” says Public Service Alliance of Canada president Chris Aylward.
“PSAC supports measures to increase vaccination rates, including vaccination requirements for federal public service workers to protect our members, their colleagues, and our communities. Governments and employers have an obligation to ensure our workplaces are safe for public service workers and Canadians everywhere.
“Although we support the goals of the government’s proposal, it’s critical that any eventual plan put forward by the government that would collect or verify the vaccination or medical status of our members respects their legal right to privacy” he says, adding that Ottawa must provide accommodations for workers who cannot be vaccinated for reasons protected under human rights legislation.
“We expect the government to continue consulting with unions on the implementation of their vaccination requirements to safeguard our members’ right to privacy and ensure that their human rights are respected.”
