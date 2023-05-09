Provisions limiting police ethics complaints denounced

The CAQ government’s Bill 14 public security legislation with new rules governing police ethics complaints is meeting with resistance.
As the minister and MNAs study the bill Tuesday, the Ligue des droits et libertés and Coalition contre la répression et les abus policiers slammed Public Security Minister François Bonnardel’s plan with Bill 14 to change the provisions for who can file a complaint.
The Police Act currently provides that “any person” may file a complaint with the Police Ethics Commissioner says the group, “however, this right is currently threatened, because Bill 14 proposes to limit this right to only two categories of people: those present at the scene of a police intervention and those who directly suffered the alleged conduct.”
Bill 14 would remove the right to file a complaint from persons and organizations, named third-party complainants, considered a historic setback since this right has existed since the beginnings of Quebec police ethics in 1990. “It would also result in the loss of the right to ask the Police Ethics Committee to review a Commissioner decision to close a file after investigation and to be informed of the reasons for dismissing a complaint.
If adopted as is, Bill 14 will lead to fewer complaints, less accountability and less transparency say the groups. Already underperforming, they say, the police ethics regime would be further weakened. “Ensuring the accountability of police interventions is a collective responsibility that concerns us all. This implies that everyone must have the right to file a complaint regarding police ethics,” says Ligue spokesperson Lynda Khelil.
They say the bill relegates third party interventions to a new reporting process for possible ethics violations, where the Police Ethics Commissioner is not obliged to offer a reason for rejecting a report.
They also maintain that to strengthen accessibility, Bill 14 must make the conciliation process entirely voluntary for anyone filing a complaint, without exception: “To promote access to justice, Bill 14 must also be amended so that the limitation period for filing a police ethics complaint is three years instead of one year. These changes would address two long-standing demands from community and advocacy organizations.”
In her brief to a parliamentary committee last month, Police Ethics Commissioner Mélanie Hillinger stressed the importance of developing and deploying a preventive approach to ethical breaches while insisting on the need to increase accessibility to the ethics recourse. However, Hillinger said the new, second vehicle of reporting, appears “more adapted to the degree of involvement of the person in relation to the event” and is more respectful of preservation of personal information of those involved.
The groups cite a recent study presented by a Université de Montreal criminology professor that shows third-party complaints accounted for only 3.2% of complaints between 2015 and 2020, while being the source of a large proportion of cases leading to citations before the Police Ethics Committee (22.6%) and sanctions imposed (27.9%). In other words, these complaints are relevant and don’t clog up the system.
