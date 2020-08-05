There have been numerous individuals stepping up to provide Montrealers with a sense of stability during a time filled with fear and uncertainty.
Front line workers are fighting against COVID-19 on the health front, and people like Adam Weinstock, Portfolio Manager and Partner with the Borden Weinstock Group of Scotia Wealth Management., have stepped up to provide clients with a sense of financial calm.
Weinstock, a Côte St. Luc resident born and raised in Montreal and a McGill University graduate, is a portfolio manager with Scotia Wealth Management, a full-service division of Scotiabank , and has been with the firm for 15 years. His partner, Clifford Borden, has been in the wealth management industry for over thirty-five years.
“Together we manage about $600 million for clients ranging from retirees to business owners, professionals and foundations.,” Weinstock explained. “Our role is to help our clients get some peace of mind in their finances. When it comes to finances, having a plan is extremely important and shouldn’t be underestimated.”
Weinstock said that before the pandemic, “a lot of people were happy with how everything was going in terms of the stock market and things were just humming along, and when times are good, you don’t necessarily stop and think and plan, you just roll with it.
“This situation is showing the value of having a plan, and it’s never too late to start that process. The idea is, you make sure you have a plan you’re working towards, and it will help alleviate stress and help you make sure you’re achieving your goals.”
Weinstock says his firm generally wants to provide clients with a sense of stability in terms of financial planning, especially at a time of volatility in the stock market and when people staying at home have more time to think about their respective situations.
“What we’ve been doing throughout the crisis for most of our clients is to step up our usual approach, while adapting to the new normal, being proactive, contacting more of them, using digital tools to communicate like Skype, providing updates, getting them to do a financial plan; or for those clients who already have a financial plan, we’re reaching out more, talking to them. Financial plans are meant to last, and they’re open to change over periods of time.”
Generally, “we want to get the message out, and quickly, that this too shall pass, certainly from a financial and economic standpoint.
“For our clients who who are still working, figuring out life during the pandemic and wondering what life will be like after the pandemic, we’re just trying to remove one stress that doesn’t need to be there right now.”
But Weinstock says the real heroes in the community are the front-line workers providing services in many fields.”The financial service area is designated as an essential service that stays open, but the doctors, the nurses, the people who are working at the grocery stores, pharmacies have really kept people alive, and also kept that vital aspect of the economy going,” he points out. “There’s a real army behind all of that.”
For more information about Borden Weinstock Scotia Wealth Management, consult bordenweinstock.com or call 514-287-2978. The firm is located at 1002 Sherbrooke St. West, Suite 700 in Montreal.
