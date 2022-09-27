Protesters decry "double standard"

The Union of Armenian Communities of Quebec and Canadian human rights activists staged a silent protest on Saturday to demand the Canadian government immediately condemn and sanction Azerbaijan for starting a military invasion against the Republic of Armenia.
Held at the Genocide Memorial in the riding of Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly in Ahuntsic, organizers read a letter sent to the federal government in English, French and Armenian.: “Using the false pretext of Armenian provocations along their shared borders, Azerbaijan launched a military attack against the Republic of Armenia on September 12. Azerbaijan, using sophisticated artillery and drones, targeted the entire eastern border between two sovereign countries. The Armenian towns and villages of Goris, Sotk, Jermuk, Vardenis, Kapan and 37 nearby villages and civilian infrastructure, including residential homes were targeted by Azerbaijani forces.”
The aggression has become an invasion of a sovereign country said protesters, with the Armenian side confirming more than 200 dead to date, many more injured and soldiers detained by the Azerbaijani army as prisoners of war. What’s more, they say attacks on Jermuk water reservoirs will have a catastrophic humanitarian and ecological impact.
Protesters, accompanied by Rosemont--Petite-Patrie MP Alexandre Boulerice, say the invasion is not happening in a contested area, nor in a grey zone, but inside the internationally recognized territories of Armenia and “is a crime against humanity violating international laws similar to the war against Ukraine.”
After Canada’s recent announcement to open an embassy in Yerevan, Armenia, organizers expect the Canadian government to take an immediate stance against Azerbaijan. “Canada is showing double standards in its foreign policy by confronting war aggressor Russia’s Putin, while keeping close ties with dictator and aggressor Aliyev of Azerbaijan… We urge the Canadian Government to sanction Azerbaijan militarily and financially, as it has done with Russia, and to facilitate the deployment of international peacekeepers to protect Armenia. Canada should treat the indigenous population of Armenia with the same support it showed to the people of Ukraine.”
