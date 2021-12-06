Protesters call for disallowance of Bill 96

Dozens of people gathered Sunday for a second protest at NDG's Girouard Park against Quebec's proposed expanded language law Bill 96, with attendees calling on the federal government to use its powers to disallow the legislation "the moment it receives royal assent."
Organizer Irwin Rapoport, a longtime language activist, said "Bill 96 attacks the rights of millions of Quebecers and targets the English and cultural communities and their institutions directly.
"This bill attacks all and hurts all. Ottawa has an obligation to protect the rights and freedoms of Canadians and to protect the English community in Quebec and French communities in the rest of Canada."
Rapoport added that "we are all Quebecers, be we from the English, French, and cultural communities, and the First Nations and Inuit. There is no reason to create needless division and hatred between us. We can all live together in harmony in Quebec."
He pointed out that disallowance was last used in 1943 to quash a bill passed by Alberta that banned the Hutterite community, a religious minority, from purchasing land.
"The power of disallowance is an active one and when Bills 22 and 101 were passed in 1974 and 1977, hundreds of thousands of Quebecers - English, French, and cultural communities demanded that Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau disallow them. The demands were backed by demonstrations and petitions. Our campaign to have Bill 96 disallowed shall be a national one. We have an MP who will authorize a House of Commons petition for disallowance and we shall be reaching out to Canadians from sea to sea to sign it and ask their friends, family and neighbours to sign it and share it. If we can get several hundred thousand signatures, that will place pressure on the federal government to act. We cannot afford to be silent."
Giovanni Bisciglia, a health worker, a social service technician and founder of the Facebook group Our Bilingual Quebec/Canada: No to bill 96 & C-32 (www.facebook.com/groups/143144701218314), said that in a time of a pandemic, "where people are fearful of COVID-19, where jobs are scarce, where the death toll has been high, this is not the time to divide Quebecers about language.
"Bill 96 contains dangerous measures designed to contest what the government claims is a decline in the use of the French language," he said. "Make no mistake about it, this Bill is an open attack on the fundamental aspects of civil liberties, an assault on the most basic rights of our citizens. It is an attack on our right to speak the language of our choosing.
Song Yang, a candidate for the next provincial election and founder of the new Universal Party, told the gathering that "in every part of the world, there are nationalist insecurities standing in the way of scientific progress and climate action. In Quebec, it is language... real action is only achieved when individuals organize at each level of government, in their own jurisdictions. Today's protest may seem to be about language rights, it is actually about much more than that."
