Protest reiterates call for feds to disallow Bill 96

A third protest calling for the disallowance of the just passed Bill 96 by the federal government will take place at the Girouard Park cenotaph in NDG 1 p.m. Sunday May 29, at Sherbrooke Street West near Girouard.
"The federal government has an obligation to protect the rights and freedoms of all Quebecers and this is why The Committee to Disallow Bill 96 and Quebecers United for Equality, the new political party that seeks to protects the rights and freedoms of all Quebecers and end the assault upon the English and cultural communities and their institutions via Bills 101, 21, 40, and 96, are holding the demonstration," says organizer Irwin Rapoport. "The federal government can easily disallow Bill 96 using Section 90 of the BNA Act. It was last used in 1943 when the federal government quashed a bill that the Alberta government passed in 1943 to prevent the Hutterite community from purchasing land. Despite large protests that the English community held in 1974 and 1977 which called upon Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau to disallow bills 22 and 101, along with hundreds of thousands of people who signed petitions demanding that disallowance be used, the federal government abandoned us to the Quebec nationalist wolves and thus today we are faced with Bill 96."
For more information about the demonstration, check out https://www.facebook.com/events/710448226833856 or contact Rapoport at 514-489-7064.
