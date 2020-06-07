Store owners on Ste-Catherine between Bishop St. and Peel St. boarded up their storefronts on Friday in preparation for the protest that took place on Sunday in the area to denounce racism and abuse of power by police officers. Organizers called the protest a demonstration of Quebec diversity.
Last week’s peaceful daytime protest ended with a night of looting and several businesses were vandalized and ransacked as a result.
Although police say that they do not have any information of violence planned to take place at the upcoming protest, business owners in the area received a notification from police warning shopkeepers of potential looting or vandalism.
Some store owners in the area who took additional precautions also decided to stay closed for business throughout the entire weekend.
