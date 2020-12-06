This Thursday,December 10th, the Jewish Movement for Uyghur Freedom is organising protests throughout North America and Europe, against the treatment of the Uyghurs. In Montreal, the protest will be held outside the Chinese Consulate (2100 Saint-Catherine St W.), from 3:00-5:00 PM. The aim of the protest is to raise awareness of the atrocities and will be part of a collaborative effort to pressure the Chinese government to release Uyghur Muslims from the concentration camps and allow the camps to be investigated.
Beth Ora Synagogue’s Rabbi Anthony Knopf, founder of the “Rise Together Project” and a director of the “Jewish Moral Education Forum”, is one of the organizers of the Montreal protest working with Dawson student David Friedman, Kyle Matthews from the Montreal Institute for Genocide Studies at Concordia, activist Simone Nichol and members of the Uyghur community.
In speaking to The Suburban Knopf quoted his late mentor Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks - former Chief Rabbi of the British Commonwealth - on the fierce urgency of acton on the Uyghur Genocide. Sacks had written, “That people in the 21st century are being murdered, terrorised, victimised, intimidated and robbed of their liberties because of the way they worship God is a moral outrage, a political scandal and a desecration of faith itself.” Rabbi Sacks was protesting the mass incarceration, slave labour and forced abortions to which the Uyghur population has been subjected in East Turkestan. He wrote these words this year just months before he died on November 7th.
Throughout the last three years, more than one million Uyghurs, an ethnic-Muslim minority in China, have been detained in hundreds of Chinese detention facilities and camps, where there are reports of widespread torture and detentions that have evolved into forced labour. In October, a Canadian parliamentary subcommittee concluded that China’s treatment of the Uyghurs is a genocide.
Knopf said that, “As a Jew, reflecting on the millennia of persecution to which my people were subjected, fighting against injustice and hatred is core to my identity. As a religious Jew, I believe that the degradation of human beings is an abomination. Indeed, reflecting on the 1930s, we know what can happen when a group of people within society are dehumanised and the whole world stands by and watches, paralysed or indifferent.”
Rabbi Knopf invites members of all communities to turn out. And The Suburban would like to add it’s support of Rabbi Knopf’s message.As we wrote in our October editorial on this issue entitled “Never Again is meaningless if we fail to act” we must all remember the warning of executed anti-Nazi Lutheran pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer that,“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act”.
