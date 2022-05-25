Protest against Bill 96 downtown May 26

A second protest against Quebec's newly passed expanded language law Bill 96 will be taking place 5:30 p.m. Thursday May 26 at Place du Canada, at Peel and René Lévesque in downtown Montreal.
A previous protest held just before the new law was passed attracted thousands of people.
"As Bill 96 was passed in the National Assembly [May 24], we need you and your communities to come out again to send a strong message to the government that this legislation is unacceptable," says a Facebook posting by the Quebec Community Groups Network. "We need to continue to voice our opposition to this far-reaching and discriminatory legislation."
The City of Côte St. Luc also promoted the rally and added that it has "called on the government to withdraw this bill and consult with all communities in Quebec.
"The city maintains its opposition to many of the provisions of this bill. In the coming days and weeks, the city will determine how it can best assist those wishing to challenge these provisions in court."
