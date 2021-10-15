Protest against Bill 96 at Girouard Park Oct. 24

A demonstration against Quebec's proposed expanded language law, Bill 96, will be taking place between 1 and 2 p.m. October 24 at Girouard Park in NDG, organizers announced.
"The goal is to say that we reject Bill 96 and that we — English, French, members of the cultural communities, and Inuit and First Nations — oppose the strengthening of Bill 101 and the further assault on individual rights and freedoms and want to live in harmony without needless division and acrimony," says a statement about the event.
Three or four individuals are expected to speak, and a question period will follow. The event will be socially distanced and people will be asked to wear masks.
