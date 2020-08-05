Protecting the bloodlines on the frontlines: The heroism of HEMA-Quebec

The demand for blood that Hema-Quebec provides averages 1000 units daily, each unit containing 500ml. During the lockdown, while the city was on pause, the need for blood could not simply be ignored. Giving blood means giving life.
Largely run by volunteers, Hema-Quebec faced the incredible challenge of collecting blood donations throughout the entire lockdown period.
“When we are talking about Hema-Quebec, what we are really talking about are the volunteers and the people who donate. We are completely dependent on the generosity of donors and people who volunteer their time.” Hema-Quebec spokesperson Laurent-Paul Menard, said to The Suburban
“Despite the unknown, despite the risks, we were lucky enough to have people venture out to donate blood. We made the experience as safe as possible for them.”
With the huge responsibility of saving lives, Hema-Quebec not only had to move quickly, but immediately to modify their services according to safety measures. No 24-hour period goes by where blood donations go unneeded. With 8-10 clinics running daily, in the middle of a pandemic, they needed additional support from volunteers and the continued support of donors.
Supplying a need that cannot wait, stop, pause or rewind, the volunteers and the donors for Hema-Quebec proved to be heroic, venturing out into the unknown to meet the needs of - and assure the protection of - all Quebecers.
For appointment: igive@hema-quebec.qc.ca or call 1-800-343-7264.
