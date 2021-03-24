Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein revealed during a virtual public consultation meeting Monday night that he would have voted against a first reading for a rezoning to enable the building of the Fondation Sepharade Kollel Avrechim on Mackle Road. Mayors usually only vote when there’s a tie amongst councillors. The next council vote on the rezoning, a second reading, will be at the 8 p.m. Monday April 12 public meeting.
At the meeting, nearly 200 residents tuned in — they were told the matter is far from a done deal, all residents can write their opinions to council during a 15-day period, up to March 31, and then residents in neighbouring zones can request a register (April 21 to 28); if enough request a register, sign one to request a referendum, and possibly vote in a referendum. (More details can be found in the city’s public notice in The Suburban.
During the March council meeting, councillors Sidney Benizri, Mike Cohen, David Tordjman, Oren Sebag and Mitch Kujavsky voted in favour of the first reading of the rezoning. Councillors Dida Berku and Steven Erdelyi voted against — amongst their concerns were the size of the five-storey building, a lack of a setback, and a lack of studies at this point regarding parking and traffic. The proposed project is on part of the site of the Public Works yard — a previous proposed location near Quartier Cavendish was withdrawn when more than the minimum amount of residents signed a register for a referendum.
Brownstein told Monday’s meeting, during which many concerns were expressed, that he would have voted against the first reading because the project is “too dense and too high,” and he specifically mentioned a planned gymnasium on the proposed building’s fifth floor. “I wasn’t opposed to finding a location for them,” Brownstein told The Suburban after the meeting, “and if they had proposed something similar to what they proposed at the first location they had, that would have been okay, it was much smaller than this. But they expanded it. I couldn’t accept they would make it this high and dense, with a gym at the top and so close to the sidewalk.They went too far, in my opinion. Town planning had similar views to mine.”
Tordjman said he has always been in support of religious institutions “establishing themselves in properly zoned areas. I have pushed for zoning to be conforming since I started on council. The location being discussed was proposed and approved by the Mayor and previous council,” he added. “I and most of council voted in favour of this project at first reading, as this is part of a process where the residents have a say. We should take in residents’ concerns and see how we can improve the project. I look forward to constructive dialogue that will come — if we work together as one community, we can find a formula that works.”
