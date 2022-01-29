Proposed health tax for non-vaxxed would be $100-$800: report

A proposed "health contribution" to be paid by adults who refuse to be vaccinated would range from $100 to $800, depending on income, and would be part of their taxes paid for 2021, La Presse is reporting.
A bill to impose such a tax is expected to be proposed for this National Assembly session, be debated, perhaps revised and then voted upon.
The report says Finance Minister Éric Girard could present the text of the proposed law this week. Officially, the government neither confirmed nor denied the report.
La Presse also reports that for this National Assembly session, Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to present a plan to overhaul Quebec's health system, which was criticized by the Castonguay report looking into COVID infections and deaths, and neglect, at CHSLDs in the first part of the pandemic. Premier François Legault admitted the government bears some responsibility. Dubé is also expected to table an end to the general state of COVID emergency, while retaining necessary measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.