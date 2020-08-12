Proposed CSL development sparks debate

A large mixed residential condo rental 268-unit project called Les Jardins Westminster is being planned for the corner of Mackle and Westminster in Côte St. Luc on the site of the Jack Vincelli nursery.
Area residents were made aware of the project via a letter from the developers in early July, and a nearly 16-minute video presentation is available at lesjardinswestminster.com, which says the development is a “revitalization project in your neighbourhood.”
“We are serious real estate developers who strive to develop quality buildings with a long-term vision,” promoter Michael Dadoun, a partner at Trantor-Realty, says in the video. He added that the project would also act as a noise barrier from the nearby CP railyards.
The project sparked an extensive debate on the CSL Ideas Facebook page, with 222 responses as of this past Thursday.
Resident Moti Yunger first brought up the matter, opining that the project “seems to be way out of proportion for this quiet residential area.
“It seems like the city has not questioned the residents of the area of this large project,” the resident wrote. “Maybe we should be asking why?”
Numerous residents also expressed their opinions, positive and negative, the latter regarding such issues as traffic and parking, and the former in terms of attracting young families.
The city responded.
“The first step in any development is for the developer to speak directly to residents in the area to present the draft plan and get feedback,” the CSL response says. “Typically, a developer will take the feedback into account and update their proposal. When the city is satisfied that the suggestions were addressed, the official city process would begin and that would involve feedback to the city. We are not at that stage yet.”
Councillor Mitch Kujavsky, who represents District 5, provided further detail.
“This is a development in the very initial stages and following the first version of it, I encouraged the developer to reach out to the local residents themselves to get feedback. To be clear, there are many steps to go before anything is built and I fully understand that this is a fundamental change to a purely residential neighbourhood that contains primarily two-storey single family homes.”
Kujavsky added that “following the analysis of residents’ feedback, the zoning amendment request made by the developer will be preceded by a public consultation and my constituents will most certainly have a say on whether or not the zoning change is approved.
“This could take the form of a referendum, although that step is not an ideal scenario and with proper lines of communication should not be necessary. This outreach by the developer is a first in CSL and all resident feedback, both positive and negative, will be shared by all parties involved in the decision-making process.”
Kujavsky also announced that he will be holding a virtual town meeting “in the coming weeks to gather more feedback from my constituents on this proposed development as well as to provide a District 5 update that will include the latest information on Kirwan Park.”
