B'nai Brith Canada says it has discovered that a Montrealer who called for a German superhero to be named "Auschwitz", in reference to the Nazi death camp where more than a million Jews were killed, was invited to a Nov. 29 Parliament Hill reception hosted by the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group.
The MPs who attended the event included Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Salma Zahid of the Liberals, the latter heads the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group; Green Party leader Elizabeth May, Conservative MP Larry Brock and Niki Ashton of the NDP.
Montrealer Mahmoud Khalil was allegedly on hand, as were Nabil Nasser, accused of praising terrorists, and Meshwar Media publisher Nazih Khatatba, accused of Holocaust denial and antisemitism
B'nai Brith says Khalil "has posted several offensive items on social media, including one that called for a German superhero named Auschwitz. Approximately 1.1 million people were murdered in Auschwitz between 1941 through 1945. Auschwitz is generally perceived as one of the most notorious death camps of the Nazi regime."
The organization also charges that Khalil "also participated in a mock funeral this past summer that celebrated the Intifada, which killed thousands of innocent Israelis, including those of Palestinian background. He also promoted the false view that Israel – a democratic country that respects the rule of law – is a terrorist state."
Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada, said that “the more we look into this gathering, the more disturbing it gets.
"Last week, B’nai Brith appealed to Salma Zahid, Chair of this Friendship Group, to disavow unsavoury haters who were somehow invited to this event. Unfortunately, the Jewish community has instead been met with her silence. We reiterate our appeal in the strongest of terms. What is it about the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group that attracts these types of individuals?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.