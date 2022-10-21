The city has announced that the increase in the property assessment roll will be spread over three years. With an average increase of 31.4%, the new tax burden will be spread over three years, which will mitigate the effects of changes in property values following the coming into force of the new 2023-2025 roll on January 1.
"Our administration's priority has always been to respect Montrealers' ability to pay” said Dominique Ollivier, Chair of the Executive Committee. “We know that the population is facing an increase in its spending, particularly due to galloping inflation, and we want to ensure that it avoids too large a shock following the coming into force of the new assessment roll."
As with every new property roll, the city will consider the new property assessments when preparing its budget and adjust its rate accordingly. "A 32% increase in property values does not result in a 32% increase in property taxes” she added. “The tax rate will be adjusted downwards so that Montrealers' tax bills are closer to those of previous years and taxpayers are not subject to additional financial pressure."
The new tax rate will be unveiled during the tabling of the city’s budget on Tuesday, November 29.
