The ruling Projét Montréal party has been accused of plagiarizing a resolution Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand tabled at the June 14 city council meeting urging an increase in municipal advertising, through the posting of notices in community media.
“My motion has been plagiarized by [Montreal executive committee member and Ahuntsic-Cartierville Mayor] Emilie Thuillier,” Rotrand wrote on Twitter. “I will be asking [Montreal council president] Suzie Miron to uphold the integrity of City Council. I expect an apology from Ms. Thuillier.”
In a direct message to Thuillier, Rotrand wrote: “Should I see this as a compliment or plain plagiarism? You’ve taken much of my text and made it ‘your’ declaration and didn’t even call me to discuss.”
Opposition leader Lionel Perez also commented.
“The text highlighted in yellow is copied verbatim from Marvin Rotrand’s motion tabled two weeks ago with the city clerk,” he wrote on Twitter, displaying Projet Montréal’s resolution. “This is shameful and an affront to our rights as councillors.”
Projét Montreal has denied any wrongdoing. Youssef Amane, media representative for the Mayor and Executive Committee, told the media it is standard procedure to change motions into declarations, saying Rotrand’s motion is non-partisan. Amane added that he hopes, in the name of supporting local journalism, that the declaration will be unanimously supported.
As reported last week in The Suburban, the resolution asks that Montreal council:
• “Declare that a healthy and diverse news media is essential to the proper functioning of democracy in our city.
• Recognize the important role of the City’s ethnic media, which often reaches an audience that does not consume French or English language media.”
• “Join the City of Toronto in advocating to the provincial and federal governments as to the importance of local journalism and the need to ensure an ecosystem for a healthy news media to serve all Canadians.”
• “Mandate [Montreal] city services to examine the advertising policy of the City of New York with a view to emulating it in order to have the city’s tenders, notices and other information published and broadcast on a greater number of platforms than is currently the case.”
• Mandate city services to “develop a strategy to better leverage the market penetration of ethnic media as a means of allowing the municipality to reach a broader audience.”
