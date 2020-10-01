Program supports businesses

The city has launched a new support measure for businesses to transform their model and diversify their income.
Six organizations renowned for their sector-specific expertise will offer some 5,500 hours of personalized guidance to 450 Montreal small businesses.
The Boost for the City: Acting Now economic recovery plan covers five sectors of activity that have been strongly affected by the economic slowdown: Retail commerce, arts and culture, bio-food, social economy and tourism.
The six organizations, with financial support from the city and Service Québec, have developed an individual support program for small businesses located on the island.
The École des entrepreneurs du Québec will provide support to 175 small businesses from all sectors of activity that took out loans in March 2020 to increase their chances of long-term survival, develop their financial resilience and lessen the impacts of debt through diversification and optimization of funding sources.
The Institut de tourisme et d’hôtellerie du Québec will support 50 companies in the restaurant and hospitality industry, offering diagnostic services in the area of financial health, supply chain, commercialization, human resources and resilience.
The Conseil d’économie sociale de l’île de Montréal will offer guidance to 75 social economy businesses to help meet the increased needs of certain client groups and assist them in developing new services, repositioning themselves in their sector or moving towards/accelerating digital business strategies.
Culture Montréal will support 50 non-profit companies and organizations in the arts, culture and creativity to meet the increased needs of some client groups, help them reposition themselves in their sector and adapt their business model.
The Conseil québécois du commerce de détail will help some 75 merchants adapt their business models with more details about the program to come soon.
Finally, the Conseil des industries bioalimentaires de l’île de Montréal
will guide 25 bio-food companies to adapt their business model to the current economic context. More information will be made available soon.
The measure has been launched as part of the Réflexe Montréal agreement between the city and Quebec. Service Québec has contributed $350,000 to the initiative to enhance the number of hours of guidance offered to companies.
For more information or to apply, visit https://montreal.ca/articles/accompagnement-gratuit-pour-soutenir-la-relance-de-450-pme-montrealaises
