The Université Laval faculty union has filed a grievance over the suspension of Quebec professor of microbiology and immunology Patrick Provost regarding his criticisms of COVID-19 vaccines, saying the university's action threatens academic freedoms.
Another professor from the Quebec City university has also been suspended for similar reasons, according to local reports, but he or she has not been identified.
Provost was suspended for eight weeks without pay this past June 14 for comments made late last year at a conference organized by Reinfo Covid Quebec, which criticizes COVID measures, in which he said the risks of injecting children with COVID vaccines outweigh the benefits because of potential side effects from mRNA vaccines.
"I was just doing what I was hired to do," the professor told the Canadian Press. "I had some concerns about something, I searched the literature and I prepared a speech, delivered it to the public. Being censored for doing what I've been trained to do — and hired to do — well, it's hard to believe."
Reports say that after the conference, Provost sent an e-mail to his Université Laval colleagues, asking them to share their views with the public. The e-mail prompted a complaint from a colleague and a university committee determined Provost's comments were biased and that he did not sufficiently analyze his data.
"As soon as you raise some concerns about vaccines, or side-effects, or complications related to vaccines, then it's worse than the N-word," Provost told CP. "We should be able to discuss any ideas — any opinions — and because I express opinions that were going against the narrative of the government, I was suspended.''
Simon Viviers, vice-president of the Université Laval faculty union, told the media that the suspension is "an attack on academic freedom.
"To allow [a university] to judge the validity of the comments made by a university professor in public and to sanction him in this manner is extremely problematic."
Viviers also said there are concerns the suspension will make other professors hesitant to express controversial opinions, and could lead to self-censorship.
David Robinson, executive director of the Canadian Association of University Teachers, told the media that such discipline should be limited to comments that demonstrate incompetence or violate speech limits, and that there should be a "high tolerance" for academic freedom and diverse views.
Those with contrary views also sometimes ultimately turn out to have been correct, he added.
Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann told the media that the suspension justifies the passage of a recent Quebec bill protecting academic freedom.
Bill 32 "requires such educational institutions to adopt a policy [within a year] pertaining exclusively to university academic freedom and specifies the main elements that the policy must set out or provide for, in particular the establishment and composition of a council whose main functions are to oversee the implementation of the policy, examine any complaints about violations of the right to university academic freedom and, if applicable, make recommendations concerning such complaints or about any other matter relating to university academic freedom."
Another provision of the law is that "educational institutions must appoint a person responsible for university academic freedom, who is to be in charge of, among other things, the implementation of the policy.
