Professor suspended on vaccine remarks, again.

The second suspension of a Université Laval professor over comments regarding COVID vaccines has the professors’ union up in arms and has some questioning the authority or seriousness of Quebec’s Minister of Higher Education.
Patrick Provost is a full professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology in the Faculty of Medicine. He was suspended for four months without pay following a complaint lodged online about a radio interview he gave, where he stated his opposition to giving children COVID vaccines, and questions its benefits. Provost who trained as a biochemist, and molecular and cellular biologist in Montreal and Stockholm, was suspended last summer for two months for the very same reason.
His latest suspension comes just months after the Legault government passed its much-hyped law protecting academic freedom, which guarantees, says Quebec Conservative leader Éric Duhaime,
"the right of every person to exercise freely and without doctrinal, ideological or moral constraint an activity by which he contributes to the accomplishment of the mission of such an educational institution."
Duhaime wrote Minister Pascale Déry that he “recently learned, with amazement, that Laval University is reoffending,” reminding her that just last month she warned directors of institutions under her responsibility that she will not accept ‘under any conditions’ increased censorship in the Quebec academic community. “Obviously, your leadership is being ignored and the spirit of Bill 32 is being flouted.”
The school is citing its policies on research conduct as reason for the suspension, but Provost maintains his research was not presented and he was only exercising and expressing critical thinking. Duhaime says university management must be immediately “called to order. If you do not, you feed the perception that the CAQ legislation in this area was only a façade, without any real significance. Those responsible for this academic censorship at Université Laval must face the same sanctions they are currently trying to impose on Professor Provost.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.