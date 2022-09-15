Probable road rage sends man to hospital

A 53-year-old man was in hospital with serious injuries this morning after what police say was a case of extreme road rage in Laval. Two cars reportedly collided shortly before 8 a.m. on the Highway 15 north service road near du souvenir. One of the drivers exited his vehicle and was then reportedly struck by the other car, which then fled the scene. The victim was brought to hospital, and police investigators do not yet know what transpired, nor have they identified a suspect.
Part of the 15 north service road was completely closed off for a few hours this morning as investigators examined the scene and interviewed witnesses, causing further traffic mayhem in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.