Private practice, GMF health workers now being prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine

Family doctors and family medicine group (GMF) health workers are now being prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, CIUSSS West-Central Montreal Associate CEO Francine Dupuis told The Suburban Wednesday morning at the new Bill Durnan Arena vaccination site in Côte des Neiges.
"We're starting now with them," she said. "We're going to inform them that they are now top priority. Many of our doctors have been vaccinated because they also work in hospitals, and all the other professionals will have a chance to be vaccinated.
"We'll probably do it next week (the week of March 15), because we have to organize it."
The Suburban had heard that there has been a high level of frustration amongst health workers who work in private practice and GMF clinics that they could not yet book their vaccine appointments, as there has been a risk of asymptomatic transmission either to themselves or their elderly patients.
Health workers in hospitals, "hot clinics" and those who do home care have already received their vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.