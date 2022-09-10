Princeton University has increased its financial aid coverage limit, allowing students from families who make less than $100,000 USD per year to attend for free. Previously, full finical aid coverage only extended to families who earned less than $65,000 per year. With the threshold being lifted, more students than ever will have access to one of America’s top universities. The cost for attending the school is $79,540. These new measures will go into effect starting in the Fall 2023 semester. According to a statement from Princeton, “Most families earning up to $100,000 a year will pay nothing, and many families with income above $100,000 will receive additional aid, including those at higher income levels with multiple children in college.”.
Princeton University President Christopher L. Eisgruber says that the decision was made to keep in line with Princeton’s values, as well as allow students to further achieve their academic goals. “One of Princeton’s defining values is our commitment to ensure that talented students from all backgrounds can not only afford a Princeton education but can flourish on our campus and in the world beyond it,”. The Dean of the University Jill Dolan has also expressed how these measures will further open the doors of the university to people who come from diverse backgrounds both financially and culturally, “Princeton’s generous financial aid program has transformed the socioeconomic diversity of our undergraduate student population, allowing more students from across backgrounds to learn from one another’s life experiences.”
Notable Princeton alumni include former first lady Michelle Obama and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
