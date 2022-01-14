The housing market this spring for Canada in general is "poised for continued price growth following double-digit gains in the fourth quarter," says the Royal LePage House Price Survey.
Phil Soper, president and CEO of Royal LePage, stated that "like a bad dream that disrupts your sleep for months on end, we ushered in 2022 with a fresh round of pandemic restrictions designed to combat a new wave of infections.
"Asked to stay away from the workplace and unable to travel even locally for entertainment, thousands of Canadians have been redirecting their growing savings into improving living conditions, as the family home doubles as office, restaurant and schoolroom. It has been a busy winter in the housing industry and a very busy spring looms ahead."
Royal LePage National House Price Composite states that "when broken out by housing type, the national median price of a single-family detached home rose 21.1 per cent year-over-year to $811,900, while the median price of a condominium increased 15.8 per cent year-over-year to $553,800.
For the Greater Montreal Area, "the aggregate price of a home increased 19.7 per cent year-over-year to $532,600 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
"Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 20.0 per cent to $595,500, while the median price of a condominium increased 18.2 per cent to $428,900 during the same period. The condominium market posted the fastest price growth of all housing types reported in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the Greater Montreal Area."
"The real estate market behaved as expected, with strong price growth in the first half of the year, followed by easing price gains towards the end of 2021," said Dominic St-Pierre, vice-president and general manager of Royal LePage for the Quebec region. "Real estate demand slowed slightly, as vaccination rates ramped up and health restrictions decreased during the second part of the year. However, the rate of price appreciation in the Greater Montreal Area during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, proved to be robust. While we reported a significant increase in the year-over-year aggregate price, the strongest price growth occurred in the first six months of 2021," he added.
Royal LePage adds that in Montreal Centre, "the aggregate price of a home increased 10.7 per cent year-over-year to $669,500 in the fourth quarter of 2021. During the same period, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 15.3 per cent to $1,101,500, while the median price of a condominium increased 6.2 per cent to $509,900."
St-Pierre said that "the rate of home price appreciation that we have seen since the start of the pandemic is closely tied to the fact that consumers' housing needs have changed. The home has become the place for all personal and professional activities, and just when we thought we could go back to our usual activities, remote work became mandatory again, and entertainment options, more limited. With the stricter health measures announced in December, demand for real estate is not likely to decrease and we expect a brisk first quarter in Greater Montreal."
St-Pierre added that "historically, the month of January is known to post the highest count of new listings." But he expects "any new inventory will be absorbed very quickly."
Royal LePage projected last December that the "aggregate price of a home in the Greater Montreal Area will increase eight per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same quarter in 2021.
