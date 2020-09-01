Pressure increases to remove Terrebonne bike path

NDG residents held a press conference Tuesday to call for the immediate removal of the Terrebonne bike path, which removed numerous parking spaces and has caused issues for several institutions on the street.
More than 2,500 people have signed petitions calling for a solution.
According to media reports, CDN-NDG borough Mayor Sue Montgomery is calling for the creation of a working group to address objections to the paths, including the plan to extend it westward to Belmore.
"This is not unlike what happened on Notre Dame Street West in Little Burgundy and what is happening all over our once beautiful Montreal," said the press conference organizers. "But unlike David McMillan’s (of Joe Beef) rightful outburst to his elected officials, similar complaints in NDG — and there have been many — have thus far fallen on deaf ears."
English Montreal School Board commissioner Joseph Lalla sent an e-mail to the council about the situation this past Saturday.
"I have just come from Terrebonne and am absolutely appalled at what I saw — bike lanes were painted from Madison to Cavendish," Lalla wrote. "After numerous discussions and emails, I was clearly under the impression, as were representatives from EMSB and St. Monica School, that there would be NO bike lanes between Madison and Cavendish. There are two schools, a church and a seniors' home between these streets. Oh, and just as everyone predicted, I saw not one but two taxis stopped on the bike lane in front of the seniors' home. I cannot stress how disappointed I am in the above."
Lalla added that EMSB schools resumed classes on Monday.
According to media reports, Councillor Christian Arseneault says that if the working group does not begin soon, he will also call for the bike lanes to be dismantled and added that many residents were "taken by surprise" by the paths.
Councillor Marvin Rotrand will be introducing a motion at the September CDN-NDG borough council meeting calling for the bike path to be removed.
Father Raymond Lafontaine also sent an e-mail Saturday regarding the situation at St. Monica's Parish, located on Terrebonne.
"I am deeply concerned by the situation created by the new bicycle path on Terrebonne," he wrote. "We have many elderly and limited-mobility parishioners who will be negatively impacted by the lack of parking spaces, which were already hard to find. There will be no place for hearses, limousines etc. to park near the church for weddings and funerals, inconveniencing grieving and celebrating families alike. We are also concerned for the safety of the many children who attend the Mackay centre and St. Monica's school, and the seniors residence across the street. We ask you to please consider re-routing the path and to continue to allow some parking on Terrebonne between Madison and Cavendish."
Rotrand responded that he hoped that the situation can be corrected before his motion is tabled.
"By now, it should be obvious to everyone that the bike lanes have divided the neighbourhood, causing much hardship with little evident benefit," he wrote to Father Lafontaine. "I will do my best to help as I truly deplore what has happened. Correcting this situation soon will require a majority — four council members — to vote in a meeting to dismantle the bike lanes, thus I am hoping that my colleagues will support my point of view."
