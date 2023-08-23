If you’ve ever wondered why there’s so much pressure at the pumps in Quebec and specifically Montreal, aside from gas prices set by oil companies. Here’s why:
The base price before taxes is about $1.08 per litre, based on an average $1.80 per litre price this week. Then there is a federal excise tax of 10 cents per litre, a 19.2 cent per litre Quebec fuel tax (neighbouring Ontario’s fuel tax is 9 cents) a 9.9 cents Quebec carbon tax (compared to 14 cents in the rest of Canada) and there’s also a 3 cent per litre Montreal tax ostensibly to fund public transit. There is a 5% federal goods and services tax and a 9.975% Quebec sales tax, adding up to about 27 cents. The Suburban verified these six taxes with Natural Resources Canada, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and Canadians for Affordable Energy.
Former MP Dan McTeague, head of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told The Suburban that Quebec was the only province granted a lower cap and trade tax by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by not applying the federal carbon tax.
The Suburban asked people, including out-of-towners, their reaction to how much Montrealers and Quebecers are taxed in proportion to their total gas bill. Some respondents were at the Esso station at St. Laurent and Sherbrooke West, where the price was $1.83 a litre.
John Brotchie said he was surprised, but on the other hand, “I don’t really take much notice. I was shocked it was over $2 a litre (for Extra), that was my only worry. It’s the bottom line. They take money off me no matter what I do, so I don’t really care at the end of the day.”
Todd McKinney, visiting from Chicago in a car rented from Ontario, where gas prices are less, said “I think it’s pretty high. I don’t pay the taxes up here, but that proportion is super high. It’s terrible. Tax does account for quite a bit for gas in the States.” (Up to June 30, the State Motor Fuel Tax was $0.423 per gallon of gasoline in Chicago. The gas price on Aug. 19 there was about $3.84 a gallon, which would be about $1.36 a litre in Canada.)
Kia, visiting from Florida and who did not want to give his last name, said the proportion is crazy, “but the quality of life in this city is beautiful. I feel like, in some regards, I would deal with certain financial situations just to live in a beautiful city like this. Great people, food and environment.”
We also spoke to people at the Esso station at Côte St Luc Road and Cavendish Blvd., where gas was 1.81 a litre for regular.
“I feel like there’s definitely some corruption happening,” said Anna, who did not want to give her last name. “We don’t really see that money, ever.”
Jordan Moman said the proportion of taxes is very high. “We pay enough taxes on our salary and whenever we go out to eat and our groceries,” he added. “This may be encouraging people to go electric, but I don’t think we should be paying for that out of our pockets.”
Edwin Lopez says the taxes are too high. “I think the government has to do something about this, if they don’t, we’re going to continue to have the same problem.”“I’m not surprised,” said Thomas, who did not want to share his last name. “I feel like we get taxed for everything in Quebec. It’s to be expected.”
