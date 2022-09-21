A pre-consultation meeting via Zoom, the second this year, was held to discuss the preliminary vision for Côte St. Luc’s three decades-old shopping malls — Quartier Cavendish, Décarie Square and the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre — as part of the process leading up to a new master plan for the city.
None of these possible redevelopments has been officially presented to the city. Some 270 people watched the Zoom broadcast.
On the same day, an online survey about CSL’s master plan was launched and is at cotesaintluc.org/engage/ until Oct. 31. As well, an open house was held on Sunday at the Aquatic and Community Centre to enable residents to meet city and mall representatives in person.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, in a video introduction, said CSL is grappling with such issues as climate change, housing shortages and affordability and “a changing commercial landscape,” and that part of the process towards a new master plan is the eventual redevelopment of the three malls.
“This information session is one element in the consultation process.”
Councillor Dida Berku said “these ideas and visions are being proposed to solicit your feedback and get you thinking about the future and the goals driving the master plan, dynamic mixed-use neighbourhoods... connectivity and expanded mobility options, affordable and diversified housing, long-term financial sustainability, climate change resiliency and an inclusive age-friendly city.”
These were the preliminary plans presented by each mall representative:
• Mona Poon, project manager for First Capital REIT, for the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre on Côte St. Luc Road, said there could be a limited use of cars, a much greener space, a “long linear park that runs through the middle of the property, leading to a potential train station and linking to Parkhaven Avenue,” potential playspaces, performance spaces, and plazas, retail spaces that would recognize their changing needs and “residential components would be integrated above to provide housing options for those who want to live close to amenities. Our goal would be to provide a variety of housing types. Still, none of the architectural design has been decided yet.”
• Stéphane Tremblay, architect and associate, Lemay, for Quartier Cavendish, said a potential remagined space could “bring new life to CSL” and be a “vibrant community at the heart of the city.” This would involve commercial and residential amenities; essential services such as the mall’s supermarket, bank, pharmacy and CLSC would remain in operation during any redevelopment; the area would include a town centre, be pedestrian-friendly and “structured around an array of public spaces ranging from quiet residential parks to landscaped playgrounds to active public squares, all connected by tree-lined streets....There would be “a new shopping experience around the edges of the public places. Our hope is that our neighbours will walk from their home to the library or city hall, and then stroll over to our food and beverage establishments for a coffee and bagel.”
• Alexandre Bouhadana, managing partner of DLine, for Décarie Square. He presented a video which indicated, as conceived by the New York architectural firm KPF, a potential environmentally-friendly “15-minute neighbourhood” including seven towers, low rise residential housing, townhouses, an office/medical complex and office terrace, a four-season market building surrounded by public spaces, and a community centre gifted by the owners to CSL residents. They envision an “integrated community where you can work, play and live,” and that they say would reduce local traffic by 30 percent or more. The area on Vézina from Clanranald to Décarie is often congested with traffic.
During questions, the participants were asked about the timeline of the redevelopments. Tanya Abramovitch, Associate City Manager, Urban Strategy for CSL, pointed out that information sessions are taking place this year, a new master plan would be drafted in 2023 and there will also be official public consultations, and negotiations with developers would take place.
“Once this is approved, and let’s say that will be 2023, then you start with the permits and whatever would be construction,” she explained. “In the city’s thoughts about this, when would we see all this become realized, construction would start the end of 2024 or early 2025, and then probably the end, end could be 10 to 15 years depending on the phasing (different phases of the project).”
The Suburban asked the three mall representatives if soil tests have been done on the three sites to ensure the land could support all the possible new buildings.
Tremblay, of Quartier Cavendish, responded that he is not a structural engineer.
“My assumption at this stage is that with good foundations, I don’t think there’s any soil that’s going to move under our feet.”
The other mall representatives agreed.
Traffic expert Rick Leckner, who watched the meeting, said much has to change in general traffic-wise before developments take place.
“The best example of how not to do things is at the Décarie interchange, that major project being built (the Royalmount), with no vision, no planning for traffic control in the area. The bag is full. Mobility is a major issue right now. Unless there’s major changes to the configurations of things around here, I can’t see how they can increase capacity without further reducing mobility. The City of Montreal and Quebec have to get involved.”
The entire pre-consultation can be seen at cotesaintluc.org/engage.
