Power may not be fully restored until Tuesday: Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec announced Sunday that while the vast majority of Quebecers have had power restored after the destructive April 5 ice storm, full power may only be restored by Tuesday.
And in a news release issued Monday morning, the utility reported that as of 9 a.m., 38,000 customers were still without power. One the other hand, power was restored to 95 percent of customers. Still, 24,000 customers in Montreal remained in the dark April 10, as well as 3,000 customers in Laval, 6,000 customers in the Outaouais, and 5,000 customers in the Montérégie.
Nearly 1,125,000 customers across Quebec lost power from April 5 onward, and in many instances in Montreal, people on one side of a street never lost power and those on the other side had no power for several days. On Saturday, traffic lights were out in much of Outremont, but were on in the downtown area. The power failures were attributed to ice causing trees to fall on Hydro's distribution network.
"If the ice storm has damaged the electrical mast of a residence, note that the repair work must be carried out by a certified master electrician," Hydro's statement says. "This work can be carried out before the visit of the Hydro-Québec teams in order to speed up the restoration of power."
The utility also warned that "it is essential not to approach electrical wires that may have fallen to the ground or objects that may be in contact with our network. We invite people to call 911 to secure the premises.
"In addition, absolutely no fuel-burning lighting or auxiliary heating devices, generators or portable stoves designed for the outdoors (barbecue) should be used inside residences. The risk of asphyxiation and poisoning is significant."
Dozens of people in Quebec were assessed for carbon monoxide poisoning since April 5.
