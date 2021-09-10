Pot profits higher than ever

Profits were high for Quebec’s cannabis corporation this quarter, as the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) achieved sales of $ 136.5 million, or $26.1 million more than 'in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The SQDC’s net quarterly income of $14.8 million represents an increase of $5.1 million or 51 percent compared to last year.
The cash serves as a dividend to the Quebec Finance Ministry and is reinvested in particular in prevention and research in the field of cannabis as well as in the fight against the harms associated with the use of psychoactive substances.
The SQDC also reported that tax revenues derived from its operations in the form of consumption and excise taxes are valued at $46.1 million ($32.9 million in Quebec and $13.2 million federal).
The corporation owes its significant growth largely to the deployment of its network, with 68 locations as of June 19, 2021, compared to 42 last year.
During the quarter 24,538 kg of cannabis was legally sold in some 2.9 million transactions, with online sales counting for 1,703 kg of the total.
Also during the period ending June 19, the SQDC launched its same-day delivery pilot project in Quebec City, and is continuing its efforts to improve and diversify its home delivery offer
