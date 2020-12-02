Quebec’s retail pot operations are rolling in the green.
While businesses are shuttering, and pandemic restrictions tend to favour large retail banners over individual merchants, one retail chain – a crown corporation – is ringing in the profits at a healthy clip.
The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) reported $15.1 million in second quarter profits (ending September 12) representing an increase of $10.1 million compared to the same period last year.
That’s on sales of $120.2 million, more than double of last year – the crown corporation netting $24.8 million on the years first six months, almost four times the profits of the same period last year.
The SQDC says the pandemic did not have a significant impact on sales. “After experiencing an increase in sales during the first weeks of the pandemic, sales volume returned to the expected level of growth” reads a corporation statement. “The slowdown in construction sites, however, forced the SQDC to postpone the opening of certain branches.”
That growth is instead based in large part on its deployment plan, says the company, with 45 branches on September 12, compared to 20 branches 12 months earlier. Three of those new branches – Saint-Eustache , Mont-Laurier and Sept-Îles – opened in the second quarter, after the plan to deploy new branches was interrupted last spring due to the complete shutdown of the construction sector. The corporation is also lauding its customer service improvements, such as web functionality to check product availability in branches and same-day delivery in Laval.
The SQDC sold 20,830 kg of cannabis in some 2.3 million transactions during the quarter, with 1691 kg of that online, representing approximately 100,000 sales.
The government’s take from its operations in the form of consumption tax and excise duties are approximately $78.6 million for the first 24 weeks of the fiscal year. The SQDC says it has converted almost half of the illicit market on the basis of a total annual Quebec consumption (estimated at 150 tonnes) while ensuring the distribution and sale of cannabis “in a perspective of health protection, and of integrating consumers into the legal market without promoting cannabis consumption.”
All SQDC profits are paid into a fund managed by the Quebec Finance Ministry.
