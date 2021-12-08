Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low -8°C. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low -11°C. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.