Post-storm parks are no walk in the park

A recent Sunday walk through Macdonald Park was no ‘walk in the park’, as one can’t help but notice the large number of downed trees, branches and assorted debris. Indeed, you can’t even walk through unimpeded by the detritus of the April 5 ice storm.
Not only is much of it sitting in piles, but some doesn’t even appear to have been secured and is scattered about, looking not much different than it did 29 days ago.
It appears to be a similar picture across the CDN-NDG. Sidewalks on side streets cluttered with branch bundles, debris remaining on streets and on properties, in front of schools and daycares, preventing mourning families from leaving flowers outside the locked-out Notre Dame de Neiges cemetery and large swaths of parks off-limits because of obvious hazards.
Queen Mary resident Louise Labrie came to walk in the park with her granddaughter and lamented the sight of downed trees. “It’s bad enough they are so damaged, but to let them lie around here like this for almost a month? It feels like a very poor area. Now the park matches Queen Mary.”
Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz says he is aware of the egregious state of Macdonald Park. “I made a request to 311 to have them prioritize the work” he told The Suburban, advising residents that “unfortunately, CDN-NDG has the lowest per-capita budget in the city for maintenance work, so to prioritize the work we need residents to send in requests.” He says when residents call into 311, they can send him the reference number so he can escalate the issue internally. “All these measures help to identify to the borough services where work is urgent and a priority. I completely agree that Macdonald Park's trees need to be prioritized.”
The Suburban queried Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa about the delay and if there is a plan in place to get it under control, given the local park’s importance, and that it has been more than 3 weeks since the storm, but received no reply before press time.
At the May 1 council, Loyola councilor Despina Sourias told a resident that initially “there was a bit of moving all the branches to the side and bunching them up around the streets to ensure safe passageways on the streets… and on the sidewalks,” adding that since mid-April branches have been picked up from different areas on the streets, “in the parks as well, as a lot of them were in the parks so that's been done.” She said the borough had to wait to acquire a second wood-chipper, and “we also had to subcontract also support to do the work, so it's moving. From what I understand, most of this will be done by the end of this week.”
As of the afternoon of May 4, Macdonald Park does not yet seem to have been addressed. Moroz advised residents who feel 311 wait times are too long to use the Montreal Services App found on the App Store, or submit their requests at https://montreal.ca/en/contact-city.
