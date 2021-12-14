Positive trends for shelter animals: report

There was good news for Canada’s shelter animals in 2020.
The federation of Humane Societies and SPCAs, Humane Canada, released its annual report on animal shelter statistics today, reporting the outcome for animals in 2020.
As a result of the pandemic, Humane Societies and SPCAs have shifted their services to be more community-centred, increasing the use of foster homes, supporting pet owners to find solutions to prevent relinquishment, and empowered community members to directly reunite lost animals with their families.
The 2020 statistics report, compiled from 83 shelters across Canada, demonstrates positive, progressive change for homeless companion animals in Canada. Due to the pandemic, shelter intake and populations in the shelter were historically low. In 2020, shelter intake was down 25% compared to 2019.
The number of cats adopted in 2020 was at the highest rate ever observed, with almost 70 per cent of cats taken into shelters adopted, and 2020 saw the lowest rate in euthanasia, which resulted in the highest levels of live outcomes in shelters, especially for cats. The rate of reclaim for stray cats was at its highest level ever, 17%, for stray dogs it was 80%.
Finally, the median length of stay in a shelter was at a historic low in 2020, with cats and dogs both seeing a 3-day decrease compared to 2019.
“These statistics inspire optimism for Canada’s shelter animals” says Dr. Toolika Rastogi, Senior Manager of Policy and Research at Humane Canada and report author. “As a result of organizations pivoting to a community-centered model, we are seeing adoption increases, euthanasia decreases and more lost animals going home.”
View the entire report at https://www.humanecanada.ca/
