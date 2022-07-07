Porchfest returns

It's been three long years since the neighborhoods rumbled with the rhythms and eclectic beats of NDG’s Porchfest, but residents and music lovers can rejoice knowing the event is back this year.
Porchfest NDG will take place on Saturday September 17, a one-day affair rather than a weekend gig this time around, as organizers are weary of what pandemic conditions will look like in the fall, but still opted to do it later than the usual summer months which would have required planning earlier this year with even less insight into what the coming months looked like.
Porchfest offers performances of a wide array of live music on balconies, front lawns and stoops. Whether your taste is bluegrass or punk, classic rock or country, there's something for everyone and it's a party, with crowds milling about the neighborhoods, maps in hand, strolling around to find the next great show.
Some 70 different performances are planned throughout the Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood, and as with every year since its inception in NDG in 2015, voluntary contributions collected at each performance will go to a local charitable organization.
Since 2015 PorchfestNDG has raised about $25,000, and this year’s take will support the works of Bienvenue à NDG which serves as a bridge between immigrant families and the community. With the support of PorchfestNDG, say organizers, Bienvenue à NDG will organize a series of cultural activities and celebrations that encourage interculturalism and inclusion, and foster tolerance and diversity within the NDG community.
At the last Porchfest in 2019, $8,900 was raised for a music program at the St. Raymond Community Centre.
Leave the car at home and enjoy a real neighbourhood vibe. The best way to catch all the action is on foot, or by bike. For more information visit http://www.porchfestndg.com/
