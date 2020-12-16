As part of an ongoing investigation with the growing number of “porch pirates”, officers from the Project Action Module (MAP) at station 23 arrested a suspected porch package thief caught in the act of stealing just in time for the holidays.
The suspect drew the attention of some dedicated project-based problem-solving agents. Upon keeping watch on the suspect, officers observed that he was stealing packages that had just been delivered to local residences.
The arrest directly resolved two package thefts and according to the SPVM, certainly prevented several other thefts in the making
“Was it the magic of Christmas that put the suspect in the path of the MAP agents? Either way, some great gifts will be back just in time for the holidays!” Station 23 officers wrote in a statement.
Police officers from PDQ 23 generated a list of package delivery prevention tips:
- Choose the “delivery with signature” option for the delivery of your package. So, in case of absence, the package should not be left on your doorstep. Check if fees apply.
- Have your package deposited in a safe or bin equipped with a padlock, with the instruction to the delivery person to lock it.
- Have a neighbor pick up your package if you think you will be away at the time of delivery, or ask if you can have it delivered to their home if they are staying at home.
- Have your purchases delivered to work if possible.
-Ask to have your package delivered to a secure drop box by Canada Post. Charges are applicable.
- Make sure your security camera is working properly if you have one, or consider the option of having one installed to deter thieves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.