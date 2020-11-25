Montreal is mourning the passing of well-known educator Hanna Eliashiv.
Born in the Czech Republic, Eliashiv made her way to Canada via Israel. Once settled here she dedicated her professional life to education, working at UTT/Herzliah, Solomon Schecter, JPPS/Bialik and Merton School. Over the years, she became a pillar of the Jewish community, volunteering for numerous charitable foundations including the Montreal Holocaust Museum.
One of her children is noted standup comic Joey Elias, who shortened his last name for the stage. Besides Joey, Hanna was also the loving mother and mother-in-law of Oz (Samantha) and Tamar (Dany) and the grandmother of Rory and Oliver. Her husband Arlazar has also enjoyed a lifetime in Jewish education and activism.
The Jewish National Fund issued a statement: “We were shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our long-time friend and supporter Hanna Eliashiv, a pillar of Jewish education in our community. Hanna has been a member of the board of the Jewish National Fund in Montreal for decades and a passionate and relentless volunteer. Hanna had served for many years as Chair of the JNF Education Board in Montreal and until recently was still sitting on the committee as Honorary Chair and a truly valued member. Hanna deeply cared for our homeland and JNF Israel education. Her lifelong dedication to ensuring that the next generation be engrained with knowledge and attachment to their roots is unequalled.
Educator Michelle Toledano noted, “she was a beautiful person with a heart of gold. A true leader who devoted her life to Jewish education and left her mark on countless people over the years.”
Longtime Herzliah High School teacher Menachem White had this to say: “She was one of the first people I met on arriving in Montreal, to assume my position in Herzliah. I remember her assistance, such as arranging orientation sessions to Montreal, guidance in the old pedagogical library or finding a family to sublet our apartment during our year sabbatical in Jerusalem. “
Lois Lieff, who worked for the Jewish Educational Council, called Eliashiv “a towering figure in the Montreal and Canadian Jewish education community, as both professional and volunteer.”
Irwin and Ariella Cotler expressed great sadness about the passing of Eliashiv. “Hanna was a unique person, with a total commitment to everything she undertook to do, as an educator, as a community leader and as a friend. Hanna was a quintessential educator par excellence,” they said. “She changed the lives of thousands of Montreal students, including our own children, instilling in them her love for Jewish learning and for Israel. There was no community event involving Israel, Holocaust education or Jewish education that Hanna did not leave her indelible mark on. We will all miss her.”
Rabbi Mordecai Zeitz from Beth Tikvah Congregation in Dollard des Ormeaux said that Montreal has lost a great beacon of light of Jewish education and community activism. “Her leadership in transforming Jewish educational theory into practical application in so many places and at so many levels are legendary, thereby touching the lives of thousands,” he said. “Soviet Jewry, Israel and Holocaust memorial are part of her legacy.”
I worked on many projects with Hanna over the years and she was a pleasure to deal with.
Hanna and Arlazar Eliashiv were married for 50 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Montreal Holocaust Museum, (514) 345-2605, or the Mount Sinai Hospital Auxiliary, (514) 369-2222 ext.: 1337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.