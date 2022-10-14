Who really benefits from spending on urban facilities in Montreal?
A new study shows that Montreal's poorest neighbourhoods have fewer bike paths, green spaces and trees than their more affluent neighbours.
According to the INTERACT research group, part of the University of Montreal’s Public Health Research Centre, Montreal’s more diverse neighbourhoods—i.e. areas of Montreal with a greater proportion of racialized people—are similarly underserved.
Bike paths and green spaces improve quality of life and living in their vicinity provides direct benefits in terms of physical activity, air quality and mental health.
“It’s a matter of social inequality,” said lead researcher Yan Kestens. “Historically, immigrant and working-class populations have settled in more industrialized and cut-off neighbourhoods. More affluent neighbourhoods have been able to invest more in green space, trees and access to recreational activities. This pattern has created the health disparities we find across these populations today: people living near green spaces report better overall health than those living in enclaves.”
Geographic disparities in Montreal are strikingly evident in the location of bicycle paths. In Montréal-Nord, an economically disadvantaged neighbourhood with a high proportion of visible minorities, residents have long been asking for more safe bicycle paths in view of serious road safety issues in the borough and remains among the Montreal boroughs with the least-developed networks.
It is clear that investments in the urban environment are critical to residents’ health and wellness. However, their location must be carefully planned if the benefits are to be available to the entire population, not just those who are already the most advantaged.
Gentrification is clearly a major factor driving this as the study found more extensive bicycle path development in gentrified neighbourhoods than non-gentrified neighbourhoods. But it is less clear whether gentrification is truly the cause of neighbourhood improvements. “It’s a chicken-and-egg situation,” said fellow researcher Behzad Kiani. “We’re not sure yet whether gentrification drives investment in the built environment or, conversely, changes in a neighbourhood’s environment draw new populations to move in and improve the neighbourhood.”
INTERACT is a pan-Canadian collaboration among scientists, urban planners, public health practitioners, community partners, and members of the public, uncovering how the design of our cities is shaping the health and well-being of all Canadians.
