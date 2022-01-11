Pool cost soars to $125 million

Laval’s long-running aquatic complex saga is making waves again, the latest estimate pegging the mega-pool project at $125 million.
The city’s executive committee wants council to allocate $50 million from its cash reserves to complete a financial package for its decade-old stillborn aquatic complex project, with a design-build contract subject to council approval. Council has to pass a bylaw to do so, which will be subject of a written public consultation in the coming weeks.
The project for a central mega complex – originally conceived by the Vaillancourt administration more than a decade ago at $36 million – was put on hold in 2018 because the lowest bids (approximately $81 million) far exceeded the then-$63 million envelope. Opposition councillors heavily criticized the plans and budgets, many pressing for those large sums to be divided into several easily accessible local neighborhood pool facilities instead of a massive central complex off the highway.
Despite a recent reopening of the plan, and a ballooning budget, there have been three postponements of submission deadlines for the final proposal, and withdrawal of the maximum price ceiling of $72 million. Those changes were not publicized save for the electronic SEAO tendering system, The Suburban learning that the city postponed the dates to increase chances of securing bids following requests from bidders with ongoing projects and manpower shortages and the general overheating of the construction market.
The federal and provincial governments announced contributions of $10 million apiece for the project at a much-hyped media event at the site alongside the Cosmodôme off Highway 15 last summer before the federal election, which featured dozens of administration officials, provincial and federal politicians, but barred access to opposition councillors.
The city is now pushing for a plan to be adopted next month that is priced almost $40 million more than the last bid it rejected as too high. The project will include construction of a recreational pool with water games, a 50-meter pool and a diving pool with a 10-metre tower, as well as a multifunctional training studio and a fitness room. It will accommodate up to 875 bathers and 500 spectators.
“Providing more sports facilities is a priority for our administration” said Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “This project, anticipated for several years, will considerably increase the availability of swimming pool hours and swimming lessons offered to the entire population, in addition to allowing athletes in the region to train there."
Nearly $10 million has been invested to date in designs, plans and specifications, as well as construction and insulating the foundations, the only actual work done on the project that was originally slated for completion in 2020.
To find out more visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/A-propos/complexe-aquatique.aspx
