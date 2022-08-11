It was a “Taste of Argentina” last Saturday as Don and Carol Pennycook staged the 9th edition of Polo avec Coeur. Two charity Polo matches at their 60 acre Polo Parc Farms in Ste-Marthe near Hudson for the benefit of the Montreal Heart Institute and Toronto’s Munk Cardiac Care Centre. Some of Argentina’s leading players were flown in and we were encouraged to wear hats and dress in the colors of Argentina’s flag...light blue, yellow and white. It was a gathering of great and generous friends including Charles de Kovachich, master architect and urban planner Miguel Escobar Hoyos, his wife Maria Longo, Ken Ingram and international businessman and Polo champion Marco Soriano, Chairman of the Milan and New York based Soriano Group who drove up from Long Island for the event. Montreal’s Jamaican Association bought a table in honour of Jamaica’s 60th Independence Day. The Ottawa Highlanders Pipe and Drum Corps performed throughout the afternoon. And the food was fabulous...Argentine style on the roasting spits!
