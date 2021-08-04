Even if COVID-19 disappears from the face of the earth and/or most of us are protected via vaccines even if it is present, and many of us are even now returning to restaurants, concerts and social gatherings, life is not going to be quite the same as pre-March 2020, when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
There are already some indications some people want to keep wearing masks, not only to ward off any vestige of the current pandemic, but to try as best one can to avoid any illness, from the common cold to seasonal flu. After all, we heard there were vastly reduced instances of flu in the last year, largely because many of us were staying home and social distancing, as well as wearing masks.
We also became used to heavy-duty pressure, via TV appearances and YouTube clips, from the medical community during the pandemic to be prudent, with stories of overwhelmed staff, hospital beds close to capacity and instances of serious and even deadly effects from COVID. Even the seasonal flu can have severe and sometimes fatal effects, especially for the medically vulnerable.
In light of all this, a recently released Léger poll commissioned by the Nocospray Disinfection System, which produces portable systems to prevent disease and pathogen spread, indicates that Canadians in general want businesses to be just as careful in the context of regained freedoms in providing a-near antiseptic atmosphere.
“Even as restrictions ease across the country, Canadians maintain high expectations when it comes to how businesses and public spaces should be maintained,” says a Nocospray Disinfection System company statement.
According to the Léger poll, “the majority (51%) of Canadians expect public spaces to continue to clean and disinfect at the same rate as they did during the peak of COVID-19, and only 13 percent believe that public spaces can return to pre-pandemic levels of cleanliness.
“Additionally, over eight-in-ten (84%) feel that public spaces have a moral obligation to improve their disinfection practices for post-pandemic life to protect the health and safety of our community.”
The poll also shows that Canadians want businesses to take the lead in making sure their premises are as clean as possible.
“Ahead of the government (88%) and citizens (86%), Canadians feel businesses (89%) are more responsible for preventing the spread of disease and expect public spaces to continue enforcing cleanliness measures post-pandemic, such as providing sanitizers (72%) and disinfecting their spaces and surfaces (67%). When choosing their disinfectant tools and services, eight-in-10 Canadians want businesses and public spaces to prioritize effectiveness (83%), followed by credibility and certification (49%) as well as sustainability (45%).”
The poll also found that while 76% of Canadians surveyed are “confident that disinfectants can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, only 13% believe that public spaces are currently being disinfected at a high level, and over a quarter (28%) feel it is not being done well, indicating there is room for improvement when it comes to how businesses are being maintained.
“For non-essential businesses, the link between cleanliness and confidence will be more important than ever in determining how and where consumers spend their time and money. The survey reveals one-third of Canadians (33%) are not likely to visit shopping malls and restaurants if they are unsure of their disinfectant practices. Only two in five (40%) would be likely to go on public transit while only a third would be likely to go to a gym (34%) or place of worship (33%) if they were unsure of the level of cleanliness.”
As well, 78 percent of Canadians told Léger they would feel safer “if businesses clearly communicated which services, tools or technology they are using to protect the health and safety of their visitors. At the same time, three quarters (75%) would feel safer if they knew that hospital-grade disinfectants were being used in public environments.
“These survey results show that people are concerned and that confidence in cleanliness will be directly linked to a quick bounce-back for businesses,” stated Philip del Buey, President, A.M.G. Medical Inc., distributors of Nocospray Disinfection System. “After 18 months on edge, everyone wants to feel at ease and safe when they return to their place of work or favourite indoor spaces. Businesses will want employees and customers to feel comfortable that they are going to a clean, safe environment. It’s really in the best interest of all businesses to communicate the steps they take to reassure staff and customers that they are valued.”
The poll also says most Canadians will take their own “strict personal” precautions to prevent illness as COVID-19 ebbs.
“The survey reveals that eight-in-10 respondents use hand sanitizers more often now than they did prior to the pandemic (79%), while three-quarters indicate they intend to continue using hand sanitizers even post pandemic (75%). More than half have started using disinfectant wipes more often since the pandemic (54%) and three-in-five intend to use this product even post COVID-19 (60%).”
What remains to be seen is if there will be a return to handshaking and the traditional Quebec two-cheek kiss, or if elbow bumps will be the norm.
