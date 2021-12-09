Police surveillance will be increased during this holiday season, including at restaurants and bars, to ensure COVID measures such as vaccine passports are respected, Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault announced Dec. 9.
The news comes as Quebec reported 1,807 new COVID cases the same day, the largest one-day increase since April.
According to reports, the increased surveillance will help owners of bars and restaurants ensure COVID rules are followed by their clientele.
“The next few weeks will be conducive to festive gatherings," Gulbault said. "I therefore invite [the public] to take advantage of this period to have a good time with our loved ones and our colleagues while respecting the rules of public health. It is important to maintain safe behavior during the holidays, for our health and to get us out of this pandemic as quickly as possible. I thank our police officers for their excellent work and wish all Quebecers a happy and invigorating holiday. ”
