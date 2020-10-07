Police set up "awareness" roadblocks, but Quebecers are confused

Surete du Quebec (SQ) police took the initiative to set up roadblocks on Sunday to raise awareness concerning COVID-19 “Red Zones”. Officers will be stopping drivers at checkpoints, but will not be handing out COVID-19 related tickets for the time being according to {span}police spokesperson, Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau.
The initiative was launched with the intention to discourage people who reside in red alert zones from travelling for non-essential reasons to areas that are considered, according to the provincial government’s assessment, as lower alert levels.
Red zones, where restaurants, bars, libraries and casinos are currently closed until October 28th, will remain closely monitored as the government highly recommends restricted ‘non-essential’ travel. Legault mentioned during Friday’s announcement that the measures may increase should daily tests results increase, but did not volunteer any specific details on the matter except that schools would be the last on that list.
With {span}5,857 deaths in the province recorded as COVID-19, with a population of 8.5 million, the government continues to refer to the presence of virus in Quebec as a pandemic and lock-down measures are increasing.
The presence of roadblocks, almost-instant police warrants to enter private residences obtained by telephone and the closure of social gathering spots while schools and gyms remain in operation has generated confusion amongst Montrealers and Quebecers living in “Red Zones”.
Through this initiative, police stated that they intend to raise awareness. The purpose of the roadblocks appear to be an attempt by police to protect and serve the public from potentially breaking rules related to “red zones.” During protests across the province over the past few months, officers have stood back and allowed persons in close contact to group together rallying against government measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.