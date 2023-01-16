Police seize shisha

Laval Police raided a warehouse last week and made seizures in connection with the illegal sale of shisha. The investigation, which began in August 2022 following information received from the public, targeted a network of illegal tobacco sales, specifically shisha. Conducted by investigators from the Accès-tabac et alcool squad, the investigation led to two searches that took place in a warehouse in Sainte-Rose, as well as in a vehicle.
The search yielded 151 kilos of shisha seized valued at $48,000; a vehicle valued at $12,000; and $1010 in cash. The two offenders involved could face fines of more than $100,000. The search was conducted as part of the ACCÈS Tabac program, launched in 2001 by the Quebec government and coordinated by the Ministère de la Sécurité publique. It aims to detect and suppress illegal tobacco trade. Anyone with information about this operation can confidentially contact the Info-Police Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL 220826-021.
